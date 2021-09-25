Editor: No wonder the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors did not cooperate with the State of Arizona Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election
Both the Federal and Arizona State Election Law requires that all election data must be preserved for 22 months following the election. Karen Fann, President of the Arizona State Senate stated that , “Election statutes were broken.”
The Attorney General of the State of Arizona stated that, “Election irregularities will be investigated.” Those who violated the Arizona Presidential Election Law should prepare to go to prison. Now let’s have a Forensic Audit of the election Pima County Arizona in Tucson.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
