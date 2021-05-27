Editor: The Kentucky Derby, like the presidential election, was won by the competitor who may have won by nefarious means. A post-race drug test was given to the declared winner of the Kentucky Derby to determine if the win was legitimate, or if there were any disqualifying drugs in the declared winner’s system. The results of the post-race drug test found disqualifying drugs in the winner’s system thereby removing the competitor from the position of winner of the race. Likewise, the reason for the post-election audit of the Presidential Election is to determine whether the winner won by a fair and legitimate election, or whether there were disqualifying irregularities during the election which would determine that the declared winner is illegitimate and thereby remove him from the Office of the President. The declared winner of all races require post-race scrutiny to determine whether the race was won legitimately or not. Illegitimate winners must be removed from the winning position!
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
