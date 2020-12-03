Editor: According to the Democrat Party platform promises, when Joe Biden wins the next presidency of the United States illegal aliens now living in the U.S. will also win because they have been promised amnesty and legal U.S. citizenship.
Caravans of migrants will invade the U.S. from Central America and Mexico will also win because the Southern border of the U.S. has been promised to be opened to them.
Islamic immigrants from the Middle-Eastern countries will also win because they will be allowed to immigrate to America. Criminals of all kinds, foreign and domestic, will win because they will be granted sanctuary from law enforcement in the sanctuary cities and states because local police departments will be defunded and understaffed as promised.
The Mexican drug cartels will win because they will divide up the U.S. into proprietary illegal drug turf-zones.
An era of country-wide lawlessness will come to the United States of America. In addition to all of these Democrat promises being fulfilled they have also promised to confiscate privately owned firearms from American citizens by executive order. Then only the criminals will have the guns.
Promises made by the Democrats will become promises kept by the Democrats because they will falsely say that those promises are what got them elected. The Democrats promised that they would “Fundamentally Transform America”, did they not? You can take them at their word.
The questions now become: Will they get away with it? Who is going to stop them ?
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.