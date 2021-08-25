Editor: The Biden Administration should put Hillary Clinton in charge of the United States withdrawal and evacuation of Afghanistan because of her vast experience when she was in charge of the withdrawal and evacuation of the United States Consulate in Benghazi. Then, when everything is all over, and she is called to testify at the Congressional Sub-Committee Hearing on Afghanistan she can give them her now famous quotation, “Well, at this point what difference does it make!” Extraordinary Democrat talent like Hillary’s should never be allowed to go to waste.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
Brucie - [thumbdown] The problems at Benghazi and other locations was proven to be the fault of the Republicans who refused - multiple times - to provide upgraded security for embassies and consulates requested by the State Department. Mrs Clinton was fully exonerated of any guilt in what occurred in Benghazi and even sat for an 11 hour session of browbeating by ignorant Republicans. As to the current withdrawal and airlift Mrs Clinton is working with various groups to provide aircraft to bring out both Afghans and Americans. So far, the twice-impeached, lying, POS - who owns his own plane - has done nothing (no surprise) to assist in the airlift which, so far, has brought out nearly 90,000 people and thanks to President Biden is the largest airlift ever entered into by the United States.[thumbdown]
$75,000 to $90,000 is that revenue? Net or gross profits?
yohsir - [thumbdown] You sure seem to be obsessed with my income. Why is that? You asked I told you. [spam][offtopic][thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.