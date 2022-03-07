Editor: Putin is far more dangerous to world peace than Hitler ever was. The lack of self-sufficiency of both fuel and food was instrumental to the demise of Hitler’s army when he ran out of both. On the other hand Putin is now self-sufficient in fuel , and will also be self-sufficient in food when he takes Ukraine because it is the “bread- basket” of Europe. In addition to that Putin also has the world’s largest arsenal of nuclear weapons. To top it all off Russia and China have become allies. That looks like a recipe for disaster to me. If Hitler had the resources for his war machine that Putin now has how much differently the Second World War might have turned out? I don’t think many Americans are aware of how much our world is about to change in the near future! In 1940 it was Germany and Japan against the world , today it is Russia and China against the world. History repeats itself; only the names change.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
