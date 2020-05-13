Editor: Because the coronavirus pandemic has already infected so many people, and spread to most geographical locations in the United States it is not practical to quarantine the entire nation, It is too late for that. It has been medically shown that the most vulnerable group of people who die from the contagion after being infected is the elderly, and those with pre-existing health issues.
We should quarantine only the elderly, and only those with pre-existing health issues to isolate them from the rest of the population to keep them safe.
These are the only particular groups that should be under a ‘stay-at-home-order’, and the rest of the country should be opened up for business as usual. When the nation’s schools open in the fall the coronavirus contagion will infect the majority of the school-age children at school who will then become unwitting vectors spreading the disease by taking it home to infect their parents and grandparents, this is why the second wave of the coronavirus contagion will likely take place in the fall months of October and November this year. Now, the only practical solution to the coronavirus contagion is to quarantine the most vulnerable of us for their protection from the rest of us.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
Actually Bruce, your idea will be the cause of the continuance of the first wave we are now experiencing. To suggest that we use the children is unbelievable, even coming from you.
