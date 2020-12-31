Editor: Until the Dominion voting machines are proven, and sealed, to be as accurate as the currency counting machines used to count our currency at the bank they should not be used to count our votes.
Would you deposit your currency in a bank whose currency counting machine was even one percent inaccurate? Why then should the American voting public be forced to deposit their votes into voting machines that are up to 68 percent inaccurate in tabulating votes? Until voting machines can be made as accurate and secure as currency counting machines we should not allow them to be used in our elections. Our vote should be as secure as our money in the bank.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havsu City
