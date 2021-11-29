Editor: On the mid-term election day in November 2022 there is a red tsunami wave of Democrat blood coming in America. In other words, it will be a blood-bath for incumbent Democrat politicians in 2022, and they can already see it coming. Several long-time Democrat office holders have given advance notice of their resignation at the end of their current terms so that the Democrat National Committee (DNC) can find replacements to run for the vacated offices. It is being predicted, by both sides, that the Republicans will retake the House by winning between 40 to 70 seats. The Republicans need to win only five more seats than they now have to retake the majority in the House. Because the Senate is now evenly divided at 50-50 seats each the Republicans need to only win one more seat than the Democrats to retake the majority in the Senate. With both the House and the Senate back in control of the Republicans, in November 2022, the two years remaining in the Democrat controlled administration will make Biden a lame-duck President beginning in November of 2022. It will be a great day in America !
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.