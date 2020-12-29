Editor: The Republican Party will never again win another presidential election in the United States unless an independent special counsel is appointed to investigate, prosecute, and convict those who are responsible for the criminal theft of the 2020 presidential election by fraud.
Those who stole the election and those from whom it was stolen both know very well that the election was stolen, and how it was stolen from from the American people. If there is no deterrent to criminally stealing a U.S. presidential election then what is there to prevent the criminal stealing of all future elections? Has the U.S. now become a third world country, like Venezuela, where a political party selects the winner of the presidential elections before the votes are cast? If an independent special counsel is not appointed to investigate, prosecute, and convict those who are guilty of criminal election fraud our Democratic Republic is lost.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
And here I thought Kandi was the biggest idiot to appear in these pages!
