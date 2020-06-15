Editor: Because virtually all police shootings are the result of resisting arrest on the part of a criminal suspect or a potential criminal perpetrator they are the ones who are in need of reform. The principle of do not resist arrest should be taught by parents and in schools from elementary school through high school and beyond. After someone is arrested the court system will determine the outcome which is always far better than the outcome of resisting arrest which can be fatal. The recent police shootings of those who were resisting arrest could have been easily avoided by the suspect not resisting arrest. Even if you think that the police are wrong in arresting you do not resist arrest. A judge will determine if your arrest was warranted or not. Resisting arrest is in itself a crime.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
And of course if you are drunk, mentally disabled or just plain stupid if you resist arrest the police should murder you.
