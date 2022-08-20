Editor: The wicked witch of the west has been deservedly repudiated by the good people of the great state of Wyoming by a more than 2 to 1 loss in the Wyoming Primary Election. This marks the end of the RINO Cheney dynasty in Wyoming just like the good people of the great State of Arizona repudiated the RINO McCain dynasty in Arizona earlier this month. There is a new great day in America coming on Nov. 8. Be a part of it. Get out and vote!
