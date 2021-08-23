Editor: During the Presidential Election of 2020 Joe Biden’s campaign slogan was “Build Back Better.” So is our foreign policy which is causing chaos in Afghanistan now better? Is our economic policy causing roaring inflation driving food prices to soar now better? Is our energy policy of cancelling the Keystone Pipeline causing gas prices to skyrocket now better? Is the open migration policy on our Southern Border causing hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants to invade the United States now better ? Is the law enforcement policy of defunding the police causing crime to be rampant in our cities now better? My question to those of you who voted for Biden and the Democrats is, are things better now?
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
Just a few headlines of articles on today’s “Real Clear Politics”
As Biden Faces a Political Crisis, His Party Looks On in Alarm (NY Times)
Nobody wants Biden fail, but he is doing it anyway (Real Clear Politics);
The political environment is moving to the Republicans (CNN)
Stop pretending that Biden is fit to be President (Nation Review)
Afghanistan - Again - Becomes Cradle for AL-Qaeda (New Yorker Magazine)
How to stop Dem’s from digging their own grave in 2022 (The Hill)
Biden's epic Afghanistan debacle – here's what it means for the Dems' progressive agenda (Fox News)
Biden Blows Up His Entire Case For Being President (Issues & Insights)
Democrats trust the Taliban more than their fellow Americans (Washington Ex.)
Breaking news: The Christian hunting season has just opened in Afghanistan! No hunting license required, no limit on harvest, kill as many as you can, with your slightly used US Military “assault rifle”! 24 hour hunting permitted for those with “US night vision technology”!
So sad, so very sad [thumbdown] [censored][thumbdown][censored][scared] Deaton
Biden's build back better is a house of cards! Enjoy what you have while you can. The future does not look too bright, just like our President.
bigblob has smoked way to much weed in his lifetime as it has destroyed his mind.
bigblob just can't help himself. I've said it before and I'll repeat it bigblob has smoked way to much weed in his day. Saying that Biden is working tirelessly for our country, yes I'll agree he is working tirelessly to ruin our country. And this Afghanistan deaster
Great comments Bruce! The country is in such worse place than it was less than 18 months ago, and continues to spiral downward. You can pump the country full of money, but that's not building anything back better. Close the border, before Covid is unmanageable, New jobs, are not jobs that were vacated during Covid shut down, and then they return to work. "New" jobs are newly created jobs, how can we possibly we fill those, when we can't even fill the ones across the country when it is more beneficial to stay at home. This is "build back better"? Just don't see it that way.
Exactly![thumbup]
[thumbdown] After four years of maniacal man-child kowtowing to Putin and doing his damndest to destroy our nation President Biden is working tirelessly to make our nation a better place for all Americans not just the rich. [thumbdown]
Looks to everyone but BigBob/RO, HavasuGuy [batman] and the Twit, That Dementia Joe is “working tirelessly” to destroy the lives of American Citizens and Afghan allies in Afghanistan, unleashing terrorism world wide by arming terrorist organizations with the latest US military technology and weapons, increasing poverty at home with double digit INFLATION, energy dependence on hostile nations in the Middle East and flooding the homeland with hundreds of thousands of un-vetted, diseased and possibly criminal ILLEGAL migrants! All while back stabbing friends and allies around the world! The only question left is will we survive the wholesale destruction of our Country brought about by the election of a foolish, mentally compromised, doddering, old man as our President who appointed the current “clown car”administration? God, save us all! [thumbdown][censored][censored][scared] Deaton
C'mon, Rush! Even you know better than that. Why not skip commenting if you are just going to post lies? Are you really trying to deny Bruce's questions, or just deflect attention elsewhere so that Biden can continue destroying this country.
