Editor: Social Security is not a socialist entitlement program. If it were a socialist entitlement program everyone would pay-in the same amount over the contribution period, and then each individual would also be paid the same amount during the pay-out period of the program.
The Social Security Program is a form of an annuity insurance program. Individuals pay varying amounts into the program during the contribution period depending on each individual’s earnings. Those who earn more pay-in more. Then during the pay-out period of the program individual’s are paid varying amounts depending on the varying amounts they contributed to the program. Those who contribute more are paid more. Socialism is an equal outcome program no matter what the individual’s level of contribution is.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
I have been paying social security taxes since I was 16 in 1978.
Like everyone else, I was not given a choice. I was required to participate in this program.
Therefor, I expect the government to keep it's promise.
Bob. Why do you always say that I lie? I have never lied in this forum. If 50 percent is being taxed, it is still being taxed. If you consider 25000 is high income which is the amount where 50% of your social security starts being taxed, that makes me somebody who has a high income.
coolio – You have always lied in this forum. And even now you bend the truth. Let’s look at the Social Security website and see what they say, “You will pay tax on only 85 percent of your Social Security benefits, based on Internal Revenue Service (IRS) rules. If you file a federal tax return as an "individual" and your combined income is between $25,000 and $34,000, you MAY have to pay income tax on up to 50 percent of your benefits, more than $34,000, up to 85 percent of your benefits MAY be taxable.” Notice the operative word is MAY!
And if you’re upset by MAYBE having to pay, thank Ronald the Dim!
Bozo, the king of bending the truth. You didn't prove a damn thing with that post. You are repeating exactly what he said.
Well Bruce you certainly win the prize for twisting a social program that you like into
one that's not. We all contribute to it as a collective and the government runs it... It's socialism.
These links are opinion, but should be considered in this discussion.
https://www.tallahassee.com/story/opinion/2020/12/02/america-already-has-socialist-programs-you-probably-benefit/6475917002/
https://www.stltoday.com/opinion/mailbag/letter-don-t-like-socialism-send-back-that-social-security-check/article_a9d88989-c7a7-53c7-8fee-6f7306433fbd.html
What I see is the real problem with the social security program is the government took all the money and put into the general fund. And they did so without our approval. I can just see it now the left wing lunatics on this cite will come after me like rabid dogs, something like they did to President Trump for over 4 years. Lets not forget the stranded Americans in Afghanistan. Lets Go Brandon
jojo – As usual you show up here presenting a lie that has been debunked so many times it’s almost not worth correcting anymore. However, I will never allow you fools to post lies, so here are the facts –
There has never been any change in the way the Social Security program is financed or the way that Social Security payroll taxes are used by the federal government. The Social Security Trust Fund was created in 1939 as part of the Amendments enacted in that year. From its inception, the Trust Fund has always worked the same way. The Social Security Trust Fund has never been "put into the general fund of the government." This bald-faced lie comes from idiots who do not understand the difference between the financing of the Social Security program and the way the Social Security Trust Fund is treated in federal budget accounting. Starting in 1969 (due to action by the Johnson Administration in 1968) the transactions to the Trust Fund were included in what is known as the "unified budget." This means that every function of the federal government is included in a single budget. This is sometimes described by saying that the Social Security Trust Funds are "on-budget." This budget treatment of the Social Security Trust Fund continued until 1990 when the Trust Funds were again taken "off-budget." This means only that they are shown as a separate account in the federal budget. But whether the Trust Funds are "on-budget" or "off-budget" is primarily a question of accounting practices--it has no effect on the actual operations of the Trust Fund itself.
For more myths about Social Security visit https://www.ssa.gov/history/InternetMyths2.html
When the Pilgrims first came to America, one burly passenger, a relative of "Big Boy," pulled a pocket telescope out of his jacket and scanned the horizon for an entitlement office. Spotting none he cried out, "We're all doomed!" Democrats have been crying the same ever since that day.
simple - Is there nothing you will not lie about? There was no such thing as a "pocket telescope" at the time of the Pilgrims landing. Also "Big Boy" is nothing more than a pathetic little voice in your huge empty head and as such had no relatives on the Mayflower.
I want to know why social security payments are considered income and subjected to being taxed by the Federal government.
coolio - As usual you lie, only a portion of SS payments are taxable and then only by very high wage-earners.
The taxation of Social Security began in 1984 following passage of a set of Amendments in 1983, which were signed into law by Ronald the Dim in April 1983. The basic rule put in place was that up to 50% of Social Security benefits could be added to taxable income, if the taxpayer's total income exceeded certain thresholds. The taxation of benefits was a proposal which came from the Greenspan Commission appointed by Ronald the Dim and chaired by Alan Greenspan (who went on to later become the Chairman of the Federal Reserve). For more myths about Social Security visit https://www.ssa.gov/history/InternetMyths2.html
Your use of the words, "could" and "may" mean different things to the government. If ther is money that they "could" access, then they will take it.
Cooldan... Ask Ronald Reagan about that one.
I agree with BigBob. I believe taking care of the elderly is a social responsibility. Although it's quite dated, social security is working when pensions failed many. I would like social security to be enhanced (larger payments). I would like for social security to be made solvent by raising taxes (especially on the rich). I would also like for the minimum age to be reduced to 60 and fra to 65. The three legged stool isn't there for most people. Social Security is desperately needed by too many.
[thumbup] fanofsocialsecurity
Thanks Bruce, explained it well. I paid in for 47 years, and get a decent ROI. For those that get it, and never paid in...they are the ones that are bankrupting the system. If you didn't pay in...should you really get it??? inquiring minds want to know??
46 (IQ!) - And once again, to no ones surprise - you lie. Let's look at the facts -
To collect a monthly retirement benefit, a worker must pay into the system for at least 10 years (they need not be consecutive years). ... The only people who can legally collect benefits without paying into Social Security are family members of workers who have done so.
Why must you lie day in and day out? Are you actually that stupid or do you just play stupid here to mislead the intellectually challenged?
Sorry Bubba, he's not lying. You are assuming he is referencing immigrants. He only said those that do not pay in which could be exactly who you are talking about.
You best shot to defame me doesn't even get close. Calling people liars doesn't change he truth. I know several people who collect the minimum, and never paid in a dime, and have no one else to collect from. I'm actually not as stupid as you, but the difference is, I don't get my opinions, or knowledge from the likes of CNN. keep calling me a liar, keep calling me names, keep defaming people on these blogs, and you'll find out the cost to it. Keep it up JA!
46 (IQ!) - And still you lie. I would ask you to name these "several people" who collect SS and "never paid in a dime" but you can't, can you?
These are the people eligible to received social security benefits - 1) People who have retired. 2) People who are disabled. 3) Survivors of workers who have died. 4) Dependents of beneficiaries.
Being a Republican you hate the fact that surviving spouses and dependents receive benefits, but that's just your nasty hatefulness showing through.
And I have never "defamed" anyone on here, I simply point out the facts and call out those who lie.
Why do you call every statement that may be somewhat different than what your internet sources claim to be a lie? Perhaps your sources are wrong. No one has called them a liar for being wrong.
If the only people who can draw SS benefits are those who have paid into the system, why do illegal immigrants of Social Security age receive benefits as if they had been citizens, and paid into the system?
Why is there a windfall penalty for certain people who paid into the system, then left and were put into a different retirement program? When they retire, they do not get the full SS benefit that they, and their employers, had paid for.
Go ahead and call me a liar. It is all you can do other than copy and paste.
Inquiring minds should know.
https://www.ssa.gov/ssi/text-entitle-ussi.htm
Conservatives label any progressive legislation offered by Democrats as "socialism." Stripped of the emotive gloss, here is the reality they avoid, either through indifference or ignorance.
First, the United States — like every other country with an advanced economy — is already a partly socialist country, with a mixed economy and many government programs that deal with the public good. Social Security is a "socialist" program: It's a government-run pension system that cuts out private money managers. Medicare — a single-payer, government-run health insurance program for those over 65 – is, also.
The real debate isn’t between capitalism and socialism, but about the appropriate balance between the two. Conservatives want to reduce Social Security and Medicare benefits and lessen the numbers who qualify, while progressives want to increase and expand these programs. Many progressives want to move towards a Medicare system covering all Americans, not just those over 65, while centrist Democrats want to protect the Affordable Care Act, which is a hybrid between private insurance and government insurance and regulation; conservatives want to go back to the all-private system that pre-dated the ACA.
Progressives always want something that someone else paid for. An increase in SS benefits? Why not an increase in the maximum amount that is paid into the system? What happened to the money that was paid by workers and employers who did not live to reach retirement age? Does the government get to shift that money elsewhere? Find a source, copy and paste it and enlighten us poor lying fools.
Oh, here is a source for my claim that illegals over 65 can get Social Security without having to work 10 years. Parse the words however you like.
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/personal-finance/030816/immigrants-over-65-and-social-security-benefits.asp
Bruce, Thank-You!!
Washington sure feels that S.S. wold be a fine place to cut and save/move $'s.
Vince Gors - [thumbup]
