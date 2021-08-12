Editor: The Biden Administration has promulgated the current government’s new definition of what a “domestic terrorist” is. The Biden Administration considers a “domestic terrorist” as anyone who is an avowed white conservative Republican Trump supporter who is also an advocate for individual gun rights. The Biden Administration has embarked on a new program of purging the U.S. military services of all persons who conform to their new definition of a “domestic terrorist”. I personally believe that the Biden Administration’s new definition of a “domestic terrorist” is really the definition of a true “domestic patriot.” Proof of who the Biden Administration considers to be “domestic terrorists” is the fact that the Democrats are against white conservatives , against Republicans, against Trump supporters, and against individual gun rights. I am an 80-year-old natural-born U.S. citizen who has never been arrested for anything in my life. I never thought that I would live to see the day that the U.S. government would consider me to be a “domestic terrorist”. Are you also now a “domestic terrorist?”
Bruce Warner
lake Havasu City
[thumbdown] Anyone who follows the ravings of a twice-impeached, lying, crook and is involved in any type of action to overthrow the legally elected administration is a Domestic Terrorist. [thumbdown]
