Editor: Because I don't know how to create a "meme" just visualize this one with me :
There is a huge rectangular Thanksgiving dinner table surrounded with at least a dozen people seated, and ready for Thanksgiving dinner. In the center of the table is an extra-large oval platter that can accommodate a huge Thanksgiving turkey. Standing on the other side of the table, facing you, is the Thanksgiving dinner host holding a very large knife and fork turkey carving set, ready to carve. On the extra-large oval turkey platter, in the center of the huge table, is a Cornish game hen. The host is saying to his guests, "Light meat or dark ? " The caption reads, "Happy Biden Thanksgiving 2022."
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
