Editor: The Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-19 began in the U.S. in the Spring month of April 1918.
It peaked during the two Spring months of April and May, and then waned during the three summer months of June, July and August. It then came back as a resurgence again in the two Fall months of September and October when the 1918-19 school year began.
The month of October 1918 was it’s most deadly month in the U.S. , and then continued throughout the winter months until it had run its course by April of 1919 a full year after it first began.
If the current coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. has a similar life-cycle you can see what we have to look forward to and prepare for during the year ahead.
The single best mitigating factor to avoid a similar scenario is the development of a vaccine with which to vaccinate the entire population of the United States as soon as possible.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
