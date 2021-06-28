Editor: Today in America there are black people who were never slaves who want white people who were never slave owners to pay financial reparations to them because black people were slaves of white people over 150 years ago.
Following that same logic I want Black people who never fought and died in the Civil War to pay financial reparations to white people who never fought and died in the Civil War because hundreds of thousands of white people fought and died in the Civil War over 150 years ago to free the black slaves. How about we just call it even ?
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
Poor, Bruce, off his meds again.
Usual response when you don't have an answer.
Like I said you’re a troll, spewing hate.
