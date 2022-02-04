Editor: Article 4, Section 4, Clause 2 of the Constitution of the United States plainly states that the Federal Government, “shall protect each state from invasion “. It is his sworn duty by his Oath of Office of the President of the United States to uphold, defend, and enforce the Laws of the Constitution of the United States of America.
Therefore, by his dereliction of duty, the current U.S. President is committing an impeachable offense by his not protecting the southern border states from an invasion of illegal aliens.
He is also aiding and abetting the illegal invasion by his distributing the illegal invaders to the U.S. interior states at taxpayers expense. How long does the law-abiding American taxpaying public have to endure the outlaw, by Constitutional definition, who is now the President of the United States?
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
[136 words]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.