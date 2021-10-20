Editor: The day of Monday Oct. 18, 2021, will go down in history as the day that freedom died in America.
That is the day that the current Democrat controlled government of the United States will issue a dictatorial mandate from the Oval Office requiring all employees of the U.S. government, and the employees of all U.S. government contractors to take the covid shot.
In addition, all American companies having 100 or more employees will also be required to comply with the dictatorial mandate.
Those who do not comply with the dictatorial mandate will be separated from their jobs, and will not be able to collect government controlled unemployment benefits because they will be considered to have voluntarily separated themselves from their employment.
The dictatorial mandate is not a law enacted by the Congress of the United States, but the U.S. Congress has passed an exemption, from the dictatorial mandate, for themselves and their families from being required to comply with the Democrat White House dictated mandate to take the shot. This begs the question, If the shot is so good for the common people of the U.S. why has U.S. Congress exempted itself, and its families, from having to take it? What do they know that us commoners don’t know? I think it is a fair question to ask, don’t you ?
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
