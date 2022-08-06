Editor: Today in America our total electricity needs are generated by 2.8 % solar , and by 9.2 % wind for a combined ‘green energy’ total of only 12,0 % of our total electricity needs. That leaves 88.0 % of our total electricity needs generated by fossil fuels @ 61.0 % , nuclear @ 19.0 % , and hydro @ 8.0 % which is a combined total of 88.0 %. It is not practical to charge and operate electric vehicles on electricity generated by green energy which supplies only 12.0 % of our total electricity needs. Until ‘green energy’ supplies at least 73 % ( ie. 100 % minus the 27% which is the combined total of 19.0 % nuclear plus 8.0 % hydro ) it is a hoax to charge electric vehicles with electricity generated by only ‘green energy’.
Bruce Warner
(0) comments
