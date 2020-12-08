Editor: When it comes time for the individual state legislatures of each of the contested states to send their respective Electors to vote in the Electoral College, they will invoke the ‘Pontius Pilate Effect’ which is to ‘wash their hands’ of making a decision of whether to send Democrat electors or Republican electors. That way, neither political party can be angry with the state legislatures for deciding for one party over the other. In the Electoral College vote neither candidate for president will receive the necessary minimum 270 electoral votes, which then sends the decision of who will become president to the U.S. House of Representatives. In the U.S. House, each state gets one vote to cast for president. There are 30 Republican states and 20 Democrat states. You do the math.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
