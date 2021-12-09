Editor: To those among us who live in Lake Havasu City and profess to want to fundamentally transform America, and build it back better to be communist country I ask the following question of you: Please tell me which communist country in the world that you would like the United States to be patterned after? When you decide which communist country you prefer to the United States let me know, and I will gladly purchase a one-way ticket for you to move there permanently with only one caveat. You must sign a contract agreeing that you will never move back. Any takers? I thought not.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
