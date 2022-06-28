Editor: I find it interesting that America is as divided today over the issue of abortion, in a similar way, that America was divided over the issue of slavery in the 1860's. Those who were against slavery in the 1860's were called 'abolitionists' because they wanted to abolish slavery , and they were mostly Republicans.
The Democrats were those who were in favor of slavery, and they even fought the Civil War to keep their slaves. Today, the 'abolitionists' are those who want to abolish abortion, and they are mostly Republicans. The Democrats are those who are in favor of abortion , and they are even willing to go to extreme measures to keep it in a similar way that the Democrats wanted to keep slavery in the 1860's. Vote Democrat if you are in favor of slavery and abortion.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
