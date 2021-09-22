Editor: Five days before the Obama-Biden administration took over the government of the United States the first time in 2009 Obama said, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” The fundamental transforming process began at the time when Obama became President , and continues now since Biden has become President. The current Biden-Obama administration is in the process of finalizing the fundamental transformation of America which they began back when Obama was President . When the Obama-Biden administration first began its fundamental transformation of America the National Symbol of our Country was a proud Eagle with arrows clutched in its fierce talons. With the completion of the Biden-Obama promised fundamental transformation of America our National Symbol should be a dead cooked goose with a fork stuck in it. RIP America !
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
