Editor: On Jan. 6, 2021, a joint session of the U.S. Congress will convene the trial of the century to determine who will be the next President of the United States. . The trial will be held in the U.S. Senate with Vice President Pence presiding as the trial Judge because he is president of the Senate. The jury will be the U.S. House of Representatives with each of the 50 states having one vote each to cast. After hearing all the testimony and considering all the evidence at the end of the trial each state will then cast their respective vote for either President Trump or President elect Biden. There are 30 Republican states and 20 Democrat states which total the 50 states. This procedure is according to the United States Constitution. This will be the trial of the century.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
No Bruce, it will not be a trial it will be time-honored democratic process by which we see a peaceful transition of one administration to another - that is until we had a maniacal man-child idiot and his moronic brain-damaged followers making a once grand tradition into a circus.
