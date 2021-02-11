Editor: Donald Trump will run for a U.S. House of Representatives seat from the State of Florida in the 2022 mid-term election and win . With only five seats to win to take back the majority in the U.S. House from the Democrats Trump will then become the Speaker of the House replacing Nancy Pelosi in 2022. The two major things on his agenda as Speaker of the House will be to Impeach pseudo-President Biden, and reform the election laws before the 2024 Presidential Election. He will then run for his well deserved second term as the U.S. President in 2024 and win . Trump’s comeback will make America great again !
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
