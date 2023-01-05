Editor: Do you realize that if it were not for the fact that Donald Trump won the Presidency from Hillary Clinton in 2016 that we would just now be finishing the sixth year of a Hillary Clinton Presidency with two more years to go? Look at what the Democrats have done to America in just the past two years of the Biden Administration with two more years to go. What would the Democrats have done to America if they had been in power with Hillary for the eight years from 2016 through 2024 ? Thank Donald Trump for saving America from eight years of a Hillary Clinton presidency beginning in 2016. We would all be speaking Mandarin Chinese by now !
Bruce Warner
