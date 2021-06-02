Editor: The outcome of future elections cannot be trusted to be accurate until after the results of the audits of the last election determine how we need to improve the current election laws. Without necessary changes to improve current election laws we cannot trust the accuracy of any future elections. Because there are always those who will attempt to corrupt the outcome of elections, tightened current election laws are absolutely necessary to ensure that future elections are accurate and can be trusted. Those who oppose improving current election laws are those same people who want to fraudulently corrupt our elections. Repeating the mistakes of the past while expecting a different outcome is the definition of insanity. What valid reason would anyone have to oppose improving our current election laws to ensure the accuracy and restoring trust in our elections ?
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
It is curious that our "current election laws" were not suspect until the Democrats won.
What we need are all elections for Federal office being conducted using a Federal Election ID card issued automatically at age 18 that allows EVERY citizen the right to vote anywhere in the country, or by mail, without infringement by any state. The winner would be the person receiving the most votes – period. Let the states keep mucking about with their disgusting voter suppression efforts, but ALL elections for federal offices would be held on the first Saturday and Sunday in November and handled by the Federal government using the Federal Election ID card with a solid paper trail and no state interference!
And dump the EC a racist piece of garbage put in to placate ignorant southerners. And who came up with the idea that one sheep loving fool in Wyoming’s vote is more important than seventy educated voters in California?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.