Editor: On Friday, April 23, a professional , independent, meticulous, forensic audit of the results of the 2020 Presidential Election began in Maricopa County.
There are a total of 2.1 million ballots that will be professionally audited.
The original ballot count claimed that Biden won over Trump by less than ten thousand votes out of the total 2.1 million votes cast. In addition to the paper ballots the election machine ballots will also be forensically audited.
The reason that this forensic audit has taken so long to begin is because the opposing forces that do not want the truth to be exposed have fought it in court every step of the way until now. They lost in court. Now ask yourself why would anyone not want the truth to be exposed. We will know the truth about who really won the 2020 Election in Arizona in about 40 days. Stay tuned!
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.