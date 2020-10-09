Editor: T'was the night after the election, and all through the land,
the Republicans were celebrating with fireworks and a big band.
The Democrats were all loudly wailing, and crying in their beer,
Because what just happened confirmed their worst fear,
That Donald J. Trump will be President four more years !
Merry Christmas and 'four more' happy new years.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Silly Bruce. Only a fool would think this election will be called before December and then in January President Biden will immediately arrest and jail the entire trump crime family of grifters and make certain everyone - particularly trump supporters - have access to the mental health care they so desperately need. .
Trumper Logic - To fix that mess you’re in now,
Vote for the same guy who is responsible for the mess you’re in now.
The entire Republican Party is a living monument to their own grotesque mismanagement.
They can‘t protect the American people.
Hell, they can’t even protect themselves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.