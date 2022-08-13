Editor: The Socialist Democrat “Anti-inflation Bill” that just passed the Senate this week by a 51 Democrat to 50 Republican vote has provisions in it to hire 87,000 new IRS agents, purchase 4,500 automatic weapons, purchase 500,000 rounds of ammunition for the 4,500 automatic weapons, and purchase body armor all under the category of “tax collection equipment.”
Now they have placed a new ad for employment of the 87,000 new hires that requires those applying to be willing to use “deadly force” in the performance of their job.
