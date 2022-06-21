Editor: A vote for the Democrats is a vote for more :
• inflation in fuel prices;
• inflation in food prices;
• inflation in interest rates;
• inflation in prices of everything;
• wide open borders for millions of illegal immigrants;
• wide open borders for illegal drugs;
• wide open borders for criminals;
• wide open borders for sex trafficking;
• bankruptcies of middle class Americans;
• bankruptcies of lower class Americans;
• bankruptcies of small businesses;
• bankruptcies of charities;
Vote Democrat to vote for more!
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.