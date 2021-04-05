Editor: The first diplomacy meeting between the Biden administration and China was held last week in Alaska, and ended with a yelling match between the two sides because China has no respect for the current occupant of the Oval Office like they had for President Trump. I predict that diplomatic relations between the Biden administration and the China/Russia coalition will continue to deteriorate during the next four years of the weak Biden administration to the point of war breaking out before the Biden administration vacates the Oval office. Brace yourselves for the coming war in your future, America!
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
Bruce, off you meds again?
