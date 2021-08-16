Editor: The definition of requiem is “an act of fond remembrance for the recently deceased.” The definition of eulogy is “a verbal praise for the recently deceased.” I am now of the opinion that the Cyber- Symposium sponsored by Mike Lindell to expose the truth of the stolen 2020 Presidential Election is both a requiem and a eulogy for the United States of America (USA). The government now in control of the USA , rather than being “elected and inaugurated” by the voters, was “selected and installed” by the Marxist Socialist Democrat Party. If this situation is not rectified, which I do not think it will be, we are now all citizens of the new (USSA) the United States of Socialist America.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
bruce - [thumbdown] Why do insist upon coming here and demonstrating that you are far from the brightest bulb in the box? In fact it would appear as if your bulb has no filament. [ban][censored][thumbdown]
