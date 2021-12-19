Editor: Why are the illegal aliens, who are entering the United States by the millions, running away from their country of origin to come to the U.S.? What are they running away from? Can you name one capitalist country they are leaving to come here? Have you ever heard the expression, “vote with your feet?”
The millions of immigrants who are “voting with their feet” to come to America are certainly not running away from a capitalist country to come here. So ask yourself this question: Why is it that the Democrat Party’s political agenda is to “Fundamentally Transform America,” and “Build Back Better” to remake the U.S. into a Marxist Socialist country.
Where are we Americans going to run to when the Democrats succeed in building back America to become a Marxist socialist country?
Bruce Warner
Prescott
