Editor: When civil law enforcement fails to protect the citizens, that they are paid and sworn to protect, from violence is the reason that our founding fathers made the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution the Supreme Law of the Land.
A quote from the preamble of the U.S. Constitution: “we the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, and insure domestic tranquility do ordain and establish this constitution .” A quote from the Second Amendment: “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be in fringed.”
Every citizen of the United States should take note that the Constitutional “people’s right to keep and bear arms” is placed in the Second Amendment for the reason to “insure domestic tranquility” when civil law enforcement fails to do the job it is paid and sworn to do. It is the Constitutional right of every citizen of the United States.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.