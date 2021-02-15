Who is in charge?
Editor: Each new day of the Biden administration it becomes more and more apparent that the inmates are now running the asylum. The Biden administration is bringing back the old failed Democrat policies from the previous Obama Democrat administration. To try the same old policies over and over again expecting a better result is the definition of insanity!
The new Biden administration is the Obama administration 2.0. What more proof do you need to see that the inmates are running the asylum again ?
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Will you look at this – President Biden – the man elected by the American people (fact) – since taking office has:
Zero Golf trips
Zero insane tweets
Zero international embarrassments
Zero racist dog whistles
Zero insurrections
Isn’t it refreshing to have an actual president who is determined to give every American – even the fools who still support the Florida Road Runner - hope for a better nation?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.