Editor: According to the Democrat Party platform, when Joe Biden became president of the United States, the 20 to 30 million illegal aliens now living in the U.S. also won because they will be granted amnesty, and given legal citizenship papers and green cards. Caravans of tens of thousands of migrants will invade the Southern border of the U.S. from Central America and Mexico will also win because the Southern border of the U.S. will be opened-up to them.
Islamic immigrants from the Middle-Eastern countries, by the thousands, will win because they will be allowed to freely immigrate to America. Criminals of all kinds, foriegn and domestic, will win because they will not be deported, but rather they will be granted sanctuary from law enforcement in the sanctuary cities and states, and also because police departments will be defunded and understaffed. The Mexican drug cartels will win because they will divide up the U.S. into proprietary drug turf-zones. An era of country-wide lawlessness will have come to the United States of America. In addition to all of their promises being fulfilled by the Democrats they have also promised federal gun control , by presidential executive order, for privately owned firearms from American citizens. Then only the criminals will have the guns.
Promises made by the Democrats will become promises kept by the Democrats. The Democrats promised that they would “fundamentally transform America,” did they not ? The question you must now ask yourself is: Are you now on the winning side or the losing side?
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Usual bunch of hysterical claptrap with no basis in fact. FOX "news" is not your friend.
While you're here let's look at President Biden - the man elected by he American people - who will sign the COVID relief bill into law today. As he signs into law the bill that will see millions of Americans receiving $1400 checks I would like to see everyone who was against this locally to assure us they will be returning their $1400 to the United States Treasury. The entire bunch of loser Republicans in the House and Senate proved their utter hatred for our nation and our people by not voting to help.
Now don’t be shy, all of you losers who are quick to insult and attack me daily, despite the fact I have ignored you for a couple of months, it should be easy for you to log-in and say, “Yes, I am returning the socialist money!” Come on, tell us if you’re giving the money back! And as difficult as it will be for you, try to do it without making some grade three insults, okay?
And the thought for today - To abolish mask-wearing laws in some States while the rest of the Nation keeps theirs is like designating a “urinate here” section in a swimming pool
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.