Editor: The following is a partial list of those who are in favor of abolishing the Police Departments across America : bank robbers, murderers, rapists, mass shooters, arsonists, looters, home invaders, drug cartels, child pornographers, car thieves, burglars, domestic violence perpetrators, drunken drivers , muggers, kidnappers , etc., etc. etc. By all means let’s abolish the Police Departments to improve life in the United States of America.
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
