Editor: Who would want to become a policeman ? The all day, everyday or night, job of every policeman is to enforce the Civil Laws against the criminal elements of society. None, not one, of the criminal elements of society is happy to respond positively to a policeman when being detained because of their suspected criminal activity.
Every policeman, when detaining every criminal suspect, is wondering if the detainee is about to pull a weapon and attempt to either shoot or stab him to death.
Every policeman, when encountering a suspected perpetrator of a crime, must approach that person as a potential threat to the policeman’s life. In this day and age policemen are being assassinated while sitting in their police car taking a coffee break. Policemen are being ambushed when responding to a fake 911 call.
Policemen are being shot by a driver during a routine traffic stop. Who would want a job where a bullet-proof vest is a more important part of your daily wearing apparel than your underwear? Your underwear will not stop a bullet to save your life ! Can you imagine the high stress level that every policeman lives with while on the job ? Thank you to all policemen and policewomen everywhere!
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
Amen
