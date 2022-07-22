Editor: Just as sure as if your house were on fire, inflation is burning the value of all of your cash assets.
Editor: Just as sure as if your house were on fire, inflation is burning the value of all of your cash assets.
The government reported inflation for the month of June was 9.1% which was up from 8.3% in May .
That was an .8% increase in one month. If that rate were to remain the same — Ha Ha! — over the next six months to the end of the year : 0.8% times 6 months = 4.8% added to the current inflation of 9.3% = a whopping 14.1% inflation by year’s end. Merry Biden Christmas.
Biden is the grinch who stole Christmas 2022 !
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
