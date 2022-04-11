Editor: We are now living in the fundamentally transformed America that Obama promised to us when he was elected President in 2008. Back in 2008 few people knew what Obama’s fundamentally transformed America would be like to live in, but now we know. Over the eight years of Obama’s terms as president he worked diligently to transform America into his idea of a utopia. The Democrats felt sure that Hillary Clinton would be elected president in 2016 to carry on with their plan, but Trump was elected by surprise because the voters of the United States became disillusioned with the eight-year results of the Democrats misguided plan to fundamentally transform the America that we love.
Because Trump was elected president in 2016 we got a four-year reprieve from the Democrats’ misguided plan to transform America from the greatest country on earth to what we have today. After Biden was selected President in 2020 he picked up Obama/s mantle to fundamentally transform America, and renamed it Build Back Better. We are now living in a fundamentally transformed America thanks to Obama, Biden , and the Democrat Party. How do you like it now ?
