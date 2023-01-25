Editor: If political optics and transparency are important, then maintaining campaign promises concerning transparency are critical, particularly in the early stages of an administration, and especially when sources of contributions and political appointments are subject to question.
The recent pre-inaugural event was reportedly by-invitation-only, therefore closed to the public and the press. Invitees, individual donations and potential involvement with the new administration were not revealed. While we hope it is otherwise, the lack of transparency in this case smacks of “politics as usual,” or “pay to play.” We hoped for promises being kept, or minimally, a reasonable explanation why they were not. We shall continue to comment on problematic optics no matter who occupies the governor’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.