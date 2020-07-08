Editor: A recent letter criticized writer Daisy Nelson for describing the truck that ran into the London Bridge railing: “…a black Dodge pickup truck with California plates and an American flag hanging in the bed.” Mr. Bowen viewed this as “calling out the flag.” I share his love for the flag and all it represents and proudly display mine most of the time. However, I view the description of the truck differently. I didn’t see it as calling out the flag but giving sharp, eye-witness details of the event. Having done a bit of writing myself, I know that what separates good writing from bad are the specifics. Words that paint a picture in the reader’s mind can duplicate the writer’s eye witness experience, and the description in this story did just that for me, as Ms. Nelson’s articles usually do.
As a country, and I include myself, we need to take a breath and stop criticizing everybody and everything. We’re becoming hyper-sensitive to every perceived slight and take offense too quickly. The local Dodge dealer might be thinking, “Did she have to mention that it was a Dodge?” My California-born wife could be thinking, “Why do they always blame the Californians? Did the license plate need to be mentioned?” An African-American might be thinking, “Why did she have to call it a black truck?”
Despite what my opinion of the driver may be, based on his actions that night, one thing is probably a fact—he’s a patriot. I believe that because of Daisy Nelson’s detailed description.
Buck Dopp
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.