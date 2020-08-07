Editor: If Joe Biden and the Democrats win the upcoming presidential election, Biden will fill his administration with the previous Obama administration deep-state bureaucrats, and Obama will then become the de facto President of the United States. It will be “deja vu all over again” in America. Biden and Obama together will complete their plan to fundamentally transform America which they began when Obama was first elected President in 2008.
Therefore, if you want to see America fundamentally transformed into something far less than the greatest country on earth be sure to vote for Obama’s third term as President!
Bruce Warner
Lake Havasu City
