When we see people with strength and courage, are they generally the ones we want to hang out with? Yes. No. Maybe—or, it depends.
Reading Holy Writ opens our eyes to the fact God has a plan for the lives of all humans, one that creates strength and courage along with peace and joy. It is boldly stated—for those who find it. “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock and it will be opened to you,” (Matthew 7:7). The results of seeking “the plan” and following it includes getting a grip, while finding how greatly we are loved, and treasured—even given the desires of our hearts. It’s a promise that billions of people have found to be trustworthy. No “false news, here!”
But, we are human and even the best of the faithful have personal flaws to overcome. Life is about meeting challenges, one of which is getting through the smoke and haze of being imperfect.
Throughout Scripture we are told over and over again that we are forgiven and that our hearts have been cleansed. “Come now let us reason together. Though your sins are as scarlet they shall be made as white as snow,” (Isaiah 1:18).
I belong to the “crowd of people” who trust in God and love reading the Bible, which helps and sustains us on life’s way. Having treasured the Book since a child of eight doesn’t mean I was always grateful.
Sometimes I was willful, making poor choices. However, I had the wherewithal to change my course. Only a dummy would fail to return to the Good Shepherd’s fold after encountering the dark night caused by going one’s own way.
I have come to know Psalms 37:3-4, is true, “Trust in the Lord and do good; dwell in the land, and feed on his faithfulness. Delight yourself also in the
Lord and he will give you the desires of your heart.”
This crowd of believers I belong to are called “sheep.” Why? Because we have a Shepherd who also becomes Lord of our lives. And he leads us “in green pastures” and “beside the still water.” “He restores our souls” when in times of being broken and in great need. (Check out Psalms 27.)
With this Shepherd, we don’t need to munch on the weeds. If ever we go out of bounds the shepherd searches us out. He finds His own—lifts us up from the brambles, carring us home on his shoulder. Love overshadows us when we are lost. We come to see who we truly are, His Beloved.
There are trials enough to complete our training. The shepherd’s guidance brings us to full maturity. He teaches us to be strong and courageous. We find peace in our hearts and joy in our souls. This gives us plenty of “highs” to serve us well. We have mountains to climb and rivers to cross, but Scripture lays out a path along which there are fortifying promises.
For one, “Count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience.
But let patience do her perfect work, that you may be patient and complete lacking nothing.” Okay. Viola! Strength and courage are truly at work, here.
“The book” tells us we are a “peculiar” people to those who are outside looking in. There will be a certain “smell” about us. It is the aroma of our actions and attitudes, differing from what seems normal to people who are going it alone.
For some, being around us may seem an experience of “smoke and haze.” It is unknown territory for them. What we believe (and talk) about can seem challenging.
Amazingly enough, God has given us weak, little humans the right and the power to become children of God. It is not easy to see ourselves for who we are: people called to represent God to the world. And, often we do a poor job of it, as God is not finished with us, yet.
As the Lord’s people, within His flock, we learn through our mistakes. With God’s guidance we become strong, courageous and full of good cheer. We know where to go when we are hurting. We know who can heal us when we mess up.
This comes once we see the Lord, our Shepherd as having the answer to the longings of our souls.
Our paths clear, as the wind of the Holy Spirit blows away our smoke and haze.
