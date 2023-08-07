In the past few days, we’ve seen a number of political analysts come to a momentous conclusion. Actually, two momentous conclusions. The first is that it is unlikely anyone can catch former President Donald Trump in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The second is that it is entirely possible Trump, having won the GOP nomination, could go on to win the general election and become President Trump again.

Yes, the analysts include all the necessary caveats -- it’s early, the situation is unprecedented, anything can happen, etc. But still: Sober observers are suggesting it’s all over in the GOP primaries and game on in the general election. Their case was strengthened Monday morning with the release of a new New York Times poll showing Trump “leading his nearest challenger, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, by a landslide 37 percentage points nationally among the likely Republican primary electorate.” Thirty-seven points is big, big, big. Other national polls have shown Trump with similar leads in the Republican race. The most recent surveys included in the RealClearPolitics average of polls have Trump ahead of DeSantis by, going backward in time, 36, 43, 44, 40, 32, 29 and 25 points.

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Uh-Oh, I suspect we’re going to see a whole new “TDS” pandemic rapidly spreading among our local lefties? [huh][scared][sad][ohmy] Deaton

