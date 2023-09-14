New York City Mayor Eric Adams has taken a leading role among Democrats in conceding the damage done to local communities by the Biden administration’s policy of allowing millions of illegal border crossers to remain in the United States. Adams recently raised eyebrows in his party by saying the arrival of thousands of illegal asylum-seekers, with their enormous demands for economic and social services, “will destroy New York City.”

“Month after month, I stood up and I said, ‘This is going to come to a neighborhood near you,’” Adams told a community meeting last week. “Well, we’re here. We’re getting no support on this national crisis. ... Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City.”

1
1
0
0
2

(3) comments

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

“Crisis” maybe, it’s for sure a self inflicted injury, about to become a National suicide committed by the National Joke and assisted by his “clown car” administration! While committing suicide is not illegal for obvious reasons, assisting suicide is and Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached, prosecuted and imprisoned! [thumbdown][censored][censored][thumbdown][angry] Deaton

Report Add Reply
Roger Pries

David I agree with you and Biden should be in prison right along side Mayorkas.

Report Add Reply
Roger Pries

The stupid sanctuary cites are getting just what they wanted. Except now they sing another tune when actually faced with dealing with the invaders. Well NYC and other liberal demorat cites you get what you vote for. So stop complaining.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.