There’s been a lot of attention paid to President Joe Biden’s falling job approval rating. And it is indeed going down, down, down. But along with confidence in the president, the public is also losing faith in the Democratic Party’s ability to handle the issues that most concern voters today. It’s been a long fall for both Biden and his party since they narrowly won control in Washington one year ago this week.
A new NBC News poll has Biden’s job approval rating at 42% among all adults, with a disapproval rating of 54%. That’s 12 points underwater, and it is roughly in line with a number of other recent surveys.
On one of the most important issues to voters at this moment -- the economy -- Biden is in a terrible position. Forty percent of those surveyed approve of his handling of the economy, while 57% disapprove. On his handling of the COVID pandemic, 47% disapprove, while a small majority, 51%, still approve of Biden’s work. But that number is down from 69% approval in April. Other polls show Biden underwater in the public’s view of his handling of national security, the border and other issues.
But Biden’s troubles are just part of the Democratic Party’s larger problem. The NBC poll is devastating for Democrats trying to convince voters they should be reelected in next year’s midterms. The pollsters listed a number of issues and asked voters “which party do you think would do a better job -- the Democratic Party, or the Republican Party?”
Start with the economy. Forty-five percent said the GOP would do a better job, while 27% said the Democrats would -- an 18-point advantage for Republicans.
Then go to controlling inflation, a huge and growing concern among all voters. Respondents gave Republicans a 24-point advantage. On national security, respondents gave the GOP a 21-point advantage. On dealing with border security, the GOP advantage was 27 points. On dealing with crime, it was 22 points. On dealing with immigration, it was 9 points, when just last year Democrats had a 6-point advantage.
And on the general question of “being effective and getting things done,” voters gave Republicans a 13-point advantage.
All in all, it was a huge vote of confidence in Republicans, indicating higher voter trust on a number of essential issues.
Of course, Democrats still had some strengths. On dealing with COVID, they had a 12-point advantage -- down from 17 points last year. On education, they had a 10-point advantage, the same advantage they had on the issue of abortion. On voting rights, the Democratic advantage was 5 points, and on election security it was one point. The only really huge Democratic advantage was on the issue of climate change, where Democrats held a 24-point lead. Climate change, which is not one of the voting public’s top concerns, was the only issue on which the Democratic lead was actually growing. On everything else, it was shrinking.
Why are Biden’s numbers, and those of his fellow Democrats, going down? Two reasons. The first is their performance in office. And the second is that the electorate is in a different place than it was in November 2020.
Biden is an unlikely president. Like many longtime senators, he wanted the job for decades, starting in the 1970s. But in all that time, virtually no one thought Biden would make a good president. His presidential campaigns went nowhere. He was a senator for life. Even after Barack Obama chose him to be vice president, Biden never appeared to be a natural successor, and, indeed, Obama himself did not see Biden as such. Then, at an age older than any other president, Biden found himself in the bizarre circumstances of the 2020 election and emerged as the candidate many Americans wanted to see as the anti-Trump.
But now that he is in office -- and, at age 78, moving more slowly than he did in his prime -- he is still the Joe Biden many Americans did not think of as presidential material. He promised to deal with the COVID pandemic, and the pandemic came back with a vengeance. He promised to improve the economy, and growth has slowed, with inflation becoming a critical concern. He promised to restore America’s place in the world and then led a disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. He promised to fix President Trump’s immigration policies and instead brought chaos to the border. Of course his job approval rating is going down. How could it not?
As for Democrats, the party brought an activist agenda to Capitol Hill, only to see the ground shift under their feet. In 2020, they seized on the pandemic to press for long-desired social welfare policies. They proposed giant spending programs that would rival the New Deal and Great Society. They told Biden he could be a new FDR or LBJ. But their massive government spending helped fuel the inflation that is eating away at Americans’ quality of life. Even as soaring inflation negates wage gains, all many Democrats can think to do is push for still more spending.
For many years, the Gallup Organization has asked Americans whether they believe government is “trying to do too many things that should be left to individuals and businesses” or whether the government “should do more to solve our country’s problems.” In most years, a majority says the government is trying to do too many things. Only on very rare occasions does a majority say the government should do more.
The year of the pandemic, 2020, was one of those very rare occasions. For a brief moment, a majority, 54%, said that the government should do more to solve problems, while 41% said it was doing too much. That had not happened in nearly 20 years, since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
But as quickly as it happened, the moment of support for more government activism disappeared. Asking the question again in 2021, Gallup found that a majority, 52%, said the government was doing too much, versus 43% who wanted it to do more. The old order of things had returned.
But Democrats in Congress, and President Biden in the White House, are acting as if that brief moment in 2020 still governs our politics. It doesn’t.
Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.
Havasuguy and "BB!! Are you Two, proud of yourself and Your Party?
This is Pathetic, Mismanaging Everything They Touch is one thing, but to Destroy this Country is Unbelievable. The Lies "Brandon" tells every day is Incredible.

BUT!!

I guess it could be he doesn't Know, What is What and Where he is?
BUT!!
I guess it could be he doesn't Know, What is What and Where he is?
Says the party that can't let go of the fact that they lost an election to none other than Joe Biden.
Big Boy Nov 12, 2021 6:41am
"simple - You truly are one amazing person. I wish I could be like you."
Thank you Big Boy! I'm flattered by your kindness.
simple - Once again you listen to the massively stupid little voice in your massively empty and ignorant head, "Big Boy." You do know that no one has ever seen or heard a comment from anyone called "Big Boy." Seek mental health assistance before your head explodes.
Every time I see you say "massively" I picture you bending over in front of a mirror.
No dong? What, you picture BB bending over? Now I see what your rage was truly about. You miss him. Awwwwwwww
No T-Eye, he’s just “Getting Bent”! Something you apparently know all about? [thumbup][tongue][rolleyes] Deaton
I'm not the one fantasizing over another man...that would be the no dong. You supporting his infatuation is not surprising.
Turd Eye. Why are you so obsessed with dongs?
No. He was seeing you in the mirror.
Of course the majority of Americans wanted government to do more in 2020, our republic was under attack by tRUMP and his supporters! Once he was voted out and the threat was gone we no longer needed government to act, we could let government support our recovery. God has blessed America, remember that and act like you appreciate it…
Yep HG, the recovery is going great. Economy is in the dumps, inflation at an all time high, gas up to $3.41 a gallon, natural gas up 138%, housing out of sight for the average American, illegal immigration out of control, a president/vice president with very dismal rating and getting worse. Yep HG, I really do appreciate the Biden administration. Shall I go on about how great Biden is?
Without Biden we would be in a much worse position. Just like tRUMP rode the positive path that was given to him by Obama, Biden is stuck digging out of the negative position that he inherited from tRUMP. Be honest with yourself and look at the economies that republicans and democrats have created and left for the incoming administrations for the last 50 years, you'd have to be blind or stupid to not see the realities of the past.
Today's state of affairs in this country is way past Trump. Things started going downhill right after Biden got elected. Instead of Biden digging out of any negative position, he's just digging a bigger hole.
Where on earth do you get your information from? Big Boob is not a credible source of information. How was the economy a year ago, compared to today? The job numbers? Gas prices? Obama left land mines for Trump, just as every outgoing President has done for the past 200 years or so. Trump left some for Biden. Biden has nearly 50 years experience in Congress and should know how to get things done. Trump had zero years of experience in politics and had to fight the Democrats over every little thing.,
If you believe that Biden is really an improvement, and that his job performance is stellar, I pity you. Of course I have always pitied you as you seem happy just being Bob's little plaything. Enjoy your new house at the Riviera while you denounce the economy that made that even possible.
[thumbup] HavasuGuy... You're 100% correct. All the issues we are dealing with today were inevitable. The problem is for many, it's not the narrative they want to believe as it
doesn't serve their political bias. They prefer this, rather than seek the truth and try to understand objectively all the issues the Biden Administration has to address.
NorthLong - [thumbup]
NorthLong... The stock market and the jobs report are at all time highs. These were the two indicators the last guy used constantly to describe the condition of the economy. Why are you not willing to accept it now? Inflation? If you would take some time to understand the economics behind this, and just how limited the role of government is in trying to control the prices of goods and services, you would have a better understanding, unless your only goal is to point fingers at Biden... than that would be on you.
would be on you.
It would be easier to appreciate if government was really doing anything for the taxpayers. If Trump had let things get to this point, you would have been whining like a beat sheep.
#FJB
#FJB
#FJB
#FJB
#FJB
#FDT
#FDT
#FDT
#FDT
#FDT
And in case I wasn't clear - #FDT!
Let me be VERY clear
#FBB
#ThankYouBigBob
Blow him a kiss...or whatever it is that you blow him. Agreeing with morons makes you a moron.
Once again showing his maturity with thought provoking, shockingly concise, reasoning is “BigBob”, Ta-Daaaa! [thumbup][whistling] Deaton
Amen to that last sentence.
simple - Still supporting the twice-impeached, lying POS I see. You truly are one ignorant person.
Bozo - One thing about the truth is it never changes. Byron is spot on. Dispute anything he wrote.
Bigbob, I think this article is about Biden not Trump. It must be a horrible thing for you to constantly have Trump living in your head. You should move on before your head pops off. FJB
#FDT
#FBB
#ThankYouBigBob
He will always have Trump in his head. After all, Trump beat the "chosen one" by a large margin, showing that the country did not want Obama 2.0. Somehow, after only 4 years, apparently people would rather go back to the flawed programs of Obama than to allow Trump a 2nd term. It shows how many low information voters are out there.
