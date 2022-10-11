Republicans always believe the polls are slanted against them. That belief has sometimes caused them to misread big political races. In 2012, for example, a significant number of Republicans convinced themselves that GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney was actually going to defeat incumbent Democratic President Barack Obama. There was a lot of talk about “unskewing” the polls. Then Obama beat Romney handily.

But there have also been some egregious examples of polling bias, or at least polling mistakes, in the years since Donald Trump entered national politics. On many occasions, pollsters have seemed unable to measure Trump’s appeal, especially in state-level polls. In the 2016 Trump vs. Hillary Clinton race, the polls showed Clinton winning in three states critical to Trump’s victory -- Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. In Wisconsin, the RealClearPolitics average of polls on Election Day showed Clinton winning by 6.5 points; in fact, Trump won by seven-tenths of a point. In Michigan, the polls had Clinton up by 3.6 points; Trump won by three-tenths of a point. And in Pennsylvania, the polls showed Clinton ahead by 2.1 points; Trump won by seven-tenths of a point.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

I will never forget about the far-right republicans and their poles at our Nation’s Capitol on January 6th!

NoNeedToKnow
Noway Jose

Do you ever whine about anything other than far-right republicans, fascists, Nazis and an occasional snowflake? You're like a broken record.

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

What % of Conservatives were there, [batman]? Do you also remember the far Left Antifa/BLM voters who destroyed a billion dollars worth of private property and killed nearly 50 people because of the death of a career criminal?

Dani Brooks

Hey Havasu Guy, do you really believe you are better off with Democrats in charge? Let’s be honest this country is being destroyed from within. All the democrats should be ashamed what is going on in this country, just look at the mess they created.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

While I would rather have real conservatives in control, there is no way that I can support the current republicans who ignore crime and treason against America. The destruction that is damaging America is the far-right fascist movement within the republican party. That doesn’t include all republicans, just the ones who attack our republic, rule of law and democracy.

